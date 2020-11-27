UNITED STATES—They are more than 900: the casinos in the United States. It’s the country with the most casinos in the world, and the world gambling capital, Las Vegas, attracts thousands of interested parties every day, ready to leave their shirt on. The casino, where luck is king, but where it doesn’t always crown you with success… Gamblers, here’s what you need to know about a world where chance has its luck.

The casino, what a game

Whether it’s a symbolic dollar or your entire fortune, you leave them to the same fate: that of chance. Cards, dice, coins, but also roulette wheels or slot machines, your good or bad fortune in many games does not depend on you.

These gambling games are regulated in the United States and are subject to strict controls, which vary from state to state. The first games of chance are said to have arrived in the United States at the same time as English settlers, and lotteries, or raffles, were even used from time to time to inflate the state coffers a little.

Over the years, cities stood out, such as New Orleans at the beginning of the 19th century, then San Francisco at its end, before seeing the emergence of Las Vegas, a gambling paradise and an uncontrolled casino center.