HOLLYWOOD—I have to admit, I’m not so sure I’m loving this new version of Katie Spencer on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Why? She feels a bit power hungry, and it’s warranted to a degree, but for a narrative that I don’t think the public can care less about. You might be asking precisely what I’m referring to? Katie having a stern opinion as it pertains to Will and Dylan.

“B&B” is spending a bit too much time on these young love affairs involving Will, Dylan, Electra and RJ. As a viewer, I could care less about all 4 of these characters. To be honest, they are quite annoying. Will and Electra were an item, he cheated on her, she broke up with him, she started to fall a bit for RJ, but then RJ and Electra fell out, and Will and Electra got together, only to finally call it quits.

Yeah, the cycle has been over and over again. However, here is one thing that is true: if Electra wants to give Will another shot, he will drop Dylan quicker than you can count to 3. Right now, Will is getting his kicks with Melissa, but with mom Darcy suddenly coming to town and Dylan trying to impress Katie, I can understand her radar being up. I mean we did have that scene of her realizing how loaded the Spencer family is when it comes to wealth, and that doesn’t feel like a coincidence.

So, with the constant tongue lashing and Will taking to Dylan’s defense, the time has come where Katie has found a usage for Dylan. What is that angle? Zende Forrester. Zende is not pleased at all at Forrester Creations. He has constantly been sidelined for years, and now he’s getting sidelined again for RJ and Electra.

Of course, Daddy Ridge is going to side with his bratty son. Sorry, RJ is a pure brat and quite annoying to say the least. He ran to mommy and daddy when he got punched by Will for running his mouth and not being able to back it up. Will being so defensive of Dylan is interesting. Katie has thrown out Dylan chatting to Zende to get him to have a conversation with Hope who has been reaching out, but he’s ignored her.

Dylan did throw a bit of shade about Katie trying to steal another designer from Forrester Creations. Hope wasn’t stolen, but with Zende, this feels like she is trying to poach him. Zende went into a tizzy after learning he might have to take orders from Electra and RJ as it pertains to FC new fashion line. Yes, Hope 4 for the Future is dead, but for Zende it is how he made a name for himself in the fashion industry.

This tussle could potentially give Zende the push to also leave FC and reignite the rivalry between Brooke and Katie. I loved the fighting between these two ladies because it showed how much of a hypocrite Brooke Logan is. However, Zende jumping ship just seems a bit much, so much that you question Katie’s business tactics.

I am happy to see Hope back in the mix, hopefully we get to see Liam and Wyatt as well. The other tale that continues to ramp up as we near November Sweeps is the Carter and Steffy tryst. Steffy is pregnant with Carter’s child, and Carter is losing it. I’ve never seen this guy so unhinged in my life. He is scared of his world being blown to bits and wants Steffy to serve as a surrogate for him and Daphne, and to give up her child to keep their hookup from coming to life.

Steffy needs to make it clear to Carter, absolutely not. She’s giving false hope to Daphne, not to mention Daphne is telling people like Ridge and Brooke, what could be unfolding without certainty. One thing is for certain, by the time this secret comes out lives will be destroyed, but I want to see how Finn and Daphne react when things come to light. The tension is building to a high on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and I’m ready to see things snap.