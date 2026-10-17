HOLLYWOOD—I was a bit hesitant when it first came to the forefront of the idea of Zende Forrester coming to Logan on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Well, it looks like that has all changed if we’re being honest. How so? A spoiled brat named RJ. I don’t know what it is about Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan’s son that they treat him like a God and he can do no wrong.

RJ does NOT have the fashion genes that his father and older brother, Thomas possesses, he seems to swoop into town and always cause chaos for our major characters and frankly its annoying. I was already annoyed by the Electra and RJ of it all, but it has truly reached a point of absolute annoyance for me. RJ and Electra used the information they discovered about Dylan to tattle to Ridge and Eric.

Now I will admit it was funny to witness Eric and Ridge practically beg Zende to stay at Forrester Creations. I hate to say it, for such an iconic fashion house, they are losing designers left and right, and it all goes to how the company is being run i.e. Steffy and Ridge. To be honest, Eric needs to step back into his rightful position to get things under control.

Zende was not happy that he was being pushed to the backburner yet again, for Electra and RJ’s line to take center stage over his designing capabilities. Not to mention, he would be forced to take orders from someone who is younger than him and who knows very little about the design arena. When Ridge learned what Dylan did in helping Logan potentially poach Zende, he fired her on the spot much to Electra and Dylan’s glee, but Zende not so much. He was furious. So much to the point that he quit Forrester Creations!

Zende is indeed a Forrester, and he cares dearly for his grandfather Eric, so perhaps his mother Kristin can talk some sense into her father, and brother, and maybe to get things back on board. But that decision prompted Zende to come to Logan, and Katie and Hope were gleeful. However, Brooke Forrester was not. Katie was spiraling just a tinge and as a result Dollar Bill had to step in to calm her nerves.

Let’s see how this plays out because if Zende does jump ship, you can expect Brooke to raise holy hell yet again, and Ridge and company to be livid about another Forrester leaving FC for Logan. Brooke has this notion that Katie is jealous of her, not true, Katie is just finally standing her ground. Let an actual rivalry begin. This brings me to the Steffy of it all. I cannot believe she agreed to go along with Carter’s plan.

You are planning to give your actual child to Daphne and sell this secret as if you and Carter did not sleep together. Finn was not pleased to learn that his wife agreed to this, and Ridge and Brooke were shocked when Daphne spilled that Steffy was going to be a surrogate for them. Finn is a doctor, he is no idiot and he’ll be looking at the timing on things to see if all adds up. Carter is desperate and unhinged right now, and as a result this is going to leave him making mistakes.

My gut tells me the secret is coming out in November Sweeps and worlds will be blown apart when the truth comes out for Finn and Daphne about what Steffy and Carter did, and how far they were willing to go to keep things under wraps. Oh, “The Bold and the Beautiful” you have indeed cooked up a very intriguing narrative that I am eager to follow.