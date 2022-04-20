UNITED STATES—The San Francisco 49ers are members of the NFC West with 3 other teams as members of the division including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals.

Out of the 7 Super Bowls in which they have appeared, they won 5 of them throughout the 52 Super Bowl years.

The 49ers’ opponent lineup has been revealed for the 2022 to 2023 season. They will be facing the AFC West and NFC South this year.

Opponents Revealed for the 2022 to 2023 Season

Their home games will be against the:

● Los Angeles Chargers.

● New Orleans Saints.

● Washington Commanders.

● Kansas City Chiefs.

● Miami Dolphins.

● Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The away game opponents include the:

● Las Vegas Raiders.

● Atlanta Falcons.

● Chicago Bears.

● Carolina Panthers.

● Denver Broncos.

Since the 49ers rank third place in the NFC West, they will face off against teams in the NFC North and NFC East with the same rankings which are the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders respectively.

New Team Members on the 49ers

The team has signed two new Wide Receivers to start in the 2022 season. Malik Turner and Marcus Johnson were signed on for one-year deals. Maurice Hearst was re-signed to the team as a Defensive Lineman.

Johnson stands at 6”1’ and previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles when he started in the NFL in 2016.

Turner stands at 6”2’ and weighs 202 pounds. He started his career in 2018 and has recently played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Hearst stands at 6”2’ and weighs 291 pounds. Before being drafted to the 49ers team, he played for 3 years with the Oakland Raiders. He was in 40 games and achieved 76 tackles.

Free Agents Drafted to the San Francisco 49ers

A host of free agents have been drafted to the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 to 2023 season including:

● Darqueze Dennard (5 years on the Cincinnati Bengals, 1 year on the Atlanta Falcons, and 1 year on the 49ers).

● George Odum (4 years on the Indianapolis Colts).

● Kerry Hyder, Jr (3 years on the Detroit Lions, 1 year on the 49ers, and 1 year on the Seattle Seahawks).

● Oren Burks (4 years on the Green Bay Packers).

● Ray-Ray McCloud (1 year on Buffalo Bills, 1 year on Carolina Panthers, and 2 years on Pittsburgh Steelers).

● Hassan Ridgeway (3 years on the Indianapolis Colts and 3 years on the Philadelphia Eagles).

● Charvarius Ward (4 years on the Kansas City Chiefs).

49ers Foundation Initiative Is Getting Stronger

The 49ers head a foundation called Golden Getaway. They spread education about fitness and primarily football to the Bay Area’s youth. Chevron is heading the 49ers EDU program while U.S. Bank is responsible for the 49ers PREP program.

Since the team is taking the initiative to help the community’s youth enhance their fitness level and love of football, this will help future football players to be drafted into the NFL.

Speculations for the 49ers During Their 2022 to 2023 Season

Kemeko Turay is signed on with the 49ers as a Defensive Lineman for the 2022 to 2023 season. He played the most when he was a rookie in 2018. However, his stats show that he can propel the 49ers in the right direction this season. Out of the 13 games played last season, he achieved 5.5 sacks and 224 snaps. Joining the 49ers will be an awesome substitute because Dee Ford has left the team.