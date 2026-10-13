SAN FRANCISCO—On October 7, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that three defendants, Stefan Ruset, 35, Marian Constantine, 30, and Florin Matei, 26, were convicted by a jury of pickpocketing in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood. All three are from Vallejo, California.

At the May 20 press conference, D.A. Brooke Jenkins announced the charges. She said they came to Chinatown to steal property from unaware victims walking through the neighborhood. She also said the office believes the neighborhood was specifically targeted, but it is not certain who the defendants were targeting. Their victims appeared to be targets of opportunity, as the defendants stole from people carrying purses, backpacks, and other items that were unzipped or could be unzipped, allowing them to reach in and take property such as wallets without the victims noticing. None of the victims were physically injured.

All three defendants were found by a jury to be guilty of one felony count of grand theft of a person, a violation of section 487(c) of the California State Penal Code. They were also found guilty of three misdemeanor counts of grand theft of a person, also violating California State Penal Code section 487(c). They were also found guilty of one felony count of conspiracy to commit grand theft. The jury further determined that the defendants worked together.

These pickpocketing incidents occurred between April and May 2026. The first occurred on April 21. That day, an 84-year-old woman reported to the San Francisco Police Department that money was missing from her wallet and said she realized it after being told she was being closely followed by three men. The second incident occurred on May 10. On that day, a woman reported that $4,000 had vanished from her purse after she was followed by three men.

Central Station officers began an investigation by walking a foot beat in Chinatown. With help from the community and merchants, officers identified the three suspects believed to be responsible for the reported incidents, as well as unreported thefts. Plainclothes officers then located the suspects’ vehicle with help from the Real Time Crime Center. On May 16, investigators used a drone unit and automated license plate readers to track the vehicle as it entered the city and parked near Chinatown. The defendants then moved through the streets, observing citizens. Plainclothes officers watched them steal from shoppers and act as each other’s lookouts. The next day, investigators obtained a warrant and searched the defendants’ Vallejo residence. Investigators found clothing worn during the thefts. They also recovered ty and over $14,000 in U.S. currency, along with stolen property, including a poker chip stolen on May 10.

Ruset, Matei, and Constantine were arrested in Chinatown after searching for potential victims and targeting people there. The officers booked them at the San Francisco County Jail. They were arraigned on May 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice. The defendants’ next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, October 9. The court will hold a bench trial to consider aggravation related to the felony charges. The court has not yet announced the sentencing date, but the defendants face a ma