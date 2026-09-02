SAN FRANCISCO—On August 31, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that three people have been charged in connection with a recent narcotics operation conducted in San Francisco by the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force.

Darrell Hargrove, 60, Shantoya Cruz, 48, and Iisha Washington, 46, were charged with two counts of possession for sale of heroin and cocaine (HS 11351) with weight enhancements (HS 11370.4). Hargrove and Washington were charged with one count of possession for sale of a cocaine base (HS 11351.5) with a weight enhancement (HS 11370.4), and one count of possession for sale of methamphetamine (HS 11378).

Hargrove and Cruz were additionally charged with one count of possession for sale of oxycodone (HS 11351) with an allegation of being armed with a firearm (PC 12022(c)). Both defendants were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and cocaine, respectively, with a firearm (HS 11370.1(a)), and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800(a)(1)). Hargrove was also charged separately with three counts of transportation of a controlled substance—cocaine, heroin, and cocaine base—(HS 11352) with weight enhancements (HS 11370.4).

On August 27, the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force (ACNTF) executed a coordinated multi-location search warrant, resulting in the seizure of:

-Approx. 1.5 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride,

-Approx. 1.5 kilograms of cocaine base,

-Over 5.5 kilograms of heroin,

-Hundreds of alleged oxycodone pills,

-Approx. 200 grams of methamphetamine,

-Two firearms and ammunition, and

-Approx. $12,900 in US Dollars.

Hargrove, Cruz, and Washington are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, September 2, at 1:30 p.m.