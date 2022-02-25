UNITED STATES—Being a student can be full-on for anyone at the best of times, but when you have to manage your current life with an online degree in nursing, it can take a particular type of management to make it through without wondering if you have made the right choice.

There is so much to learn and remember, and the work does not stop as soon as your degree finishes. In fact, it is usually the next steps you take to becoming a nurse that is often more challenging.

That being said, do not be put off. Nursing is a rewarding career, and the hard work almost always pays off. You get to help those who need you, and your skillset will always be in demand.

So, with that in mind, this piece will take a look at some helpful tips so that you can manage your online degree along with everything else (and take those management skills with you into the next stage of your career).

Manage Your Procrastination

Procrastination is present in almost every student on every course. It is rare to find someone who is entirely immune to it. However, it can be much easier to procrastinate when you have an online course, and you do not have to be somewhere at a specific time to engage with the work. This is especially true if you are also working full time or are looking after children, as your university course can just feel like another thing on the list you need to tick off.

But worry not – you can beat procrastination, and some of it will require discipline.

Break work down into chunks – It is so easy to feel overwhelmed when work that needs to be done is looming. It is also easy to make a much bigger deal out of it than it is.

What you need to do is change how you see the task at hand and break it down into manageable chunks. Most work can be separated into metaphorical boxes that can be ticked off, and writing a plan of action can put these in writing.

Focus on why you are completing the task – We all have a motivation as to why we do anything, so focusing on why you are doing your course and how your next piece of work helps you get one step closer to achieving your goals can help put you in the right frame of mind to get into a flow state of work.

It is far easier to put things off if we forget why we wanted to do them in the first place, so keeping why you started and what you want your end goal to be in the front of your mind is a good continuous motivator to stave off procrastination.

Make sure your goal is realistic– Another igniter of procrastination is biting off more than you can chew. This can be especially unhelpful if you have a deadline looming and you have left it until the last minute, as you, unfortunately, cannot manifest more time.

Making your chunks realistic will help keep you from falling down a pit of despair, which is often procrastination right up until the very last moment. Mark out your pieces of work and the chunks in advance, so you are able to complete them in a timely manner and not trigger any more potential stalling.

Utilize Your Online Research Tools

Any good online course will offer you some excellent resources which will be at your disposal 24/7. You will not have the advantage of having an academic library at hand on campus, but you should have some brilliant access to online journals, books, articles, and anything you need to create first-class work.

You should also have demonstrations and tutors on hand to help you understand how to use the resources you have, learn what you are looking for, and also how to tell if a source is legitimate.

That being said, not everything useful only comes with your course, and there are other resources out there that have been developed to help you save time, manage your workload, and give you additional information.

Google Scholar is a free internet resource that works like Google but compiles so many journals and scholarly articles that can be useful for the reading element of your degree. You should have free access to professional online academic libraries. Still, if you want to get ahead on some reading before you start, or cannot find what you are looking for in those areas, then this is definitely a good resource to know about.

Manage Your Time

Managing your time is essential for any course, but unlike traditional in-person courses, where time is physically carved out for you to learn and engage with your course materials, online courses leave most of it up to you. The only thing that is usually set in stone are the deadlines and anything else around that is flexible.

This is why managing your time is really important, especially if you do not want to get left behind or you are taking an online course over an in-person course because of other responsibilities and commitments.

There are tried and tested ways to help you manage your time, and these can include but are not limited to:

The Pomodoro Technique – The Pomodoro Technique is a brilliant technique that encourages you to focus on ‘deep work’ in a specific amount of time. Deep work is where you discipline yourself to work completely uninterrupted for a certain amount of time (the average is 25 minutes) and then give yourself a rest period. The rest period is a strategic break, as the brain struggles to focus for longer than around half an hour at a time. Past that, your quality of work and your productivity decrease. Using this method can help you take control of your time, and how you spend it with your course, so you can make the most out of both.

Prioritize your tasks – There are two methods that can work here, and it will be down to your preference as to which one suits you better. Some say that getting tasks that take 10 minutes or less out of the way can help give you a sense of achievement and start you getting items ticked off your list. Others say that tackling the most important task first allows you to put your fresh energy and brainpower to good use. Also, it diminishes what is ‘hanging over you’ – as often the important tasks feel like when not addressed immediately.

These are great tips for those who are doing a higher education course such as an Online Post-Master’s Certificates in Nursing around other life commitments.

Create a Workspace

If you are doing your online course from the comfort of your own home, as many students do, then home life and student life can often blur into one. This is not ideal for keeping your head in the right space, so creating a workspace that is just yours for your course can really improve this.

You will want this workspace to be clutter-free and everything you need within arm’s reach so you can work efficiently without getting distracted. Getting distracted is a number one killer for productivity, and it can take up to 20 minutes to get refocused again. Therefore, ridding all distractions and any temptations to get up from your workspace should help significantly in you managing your time and workload as intended.

If you are wondering how you can create a workspace that will encourage you to get the best results, then follow these top tips.

Do not worry about the layout – If you Google the “optimal layout working layout,” you are bound to find plenty of suggestions that will tell you there is one better than the other. The truth is, the best layout for you is the layout that works. The presentation of your workspace is a personal thing. Some people like ornaments, photographs, and plants, others like it completely clear of clutter. Work out what makes you feel best in yourself and ready to be productive, and then stick to that. Just be sure to keep it clean, as it has been proven that not only are dirty and cluttered workspaces bad for our health, but they can also decrease productivity.

Make sure you can move freely – There is nothing more frustrating when you are in the flow of work, but you can’t move your office chair properly or get under your desk without hitting the legs. It is the little things like that, that over time can really start to irritate us, which is the last thing you want when you are trying to get things done. Try to make your setup as ergonomic as possible and also give yourself the space that you need to stay comfortable. This also includes making sure your desk is the right height, that your chair fits underneath it correctly and can be adjusted to make sure you can write or type comfortably, and also that you have a space where you can put your computer an adequate distance away from your eyes to avoid strain