UNITED STATES—New York arbitrator Martin Scheinman will soon hear an appeal case from Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was hit with a 324-game suspension without pay last month for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Scheinman serves as the independent arbitrator of baseball. As documented by USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer, Scheinman will determine if commissioner Rob Manfred had “just cause” for the 324-game suspension.

Schrotenboer noted that Bauer will be the first player to appeal a suspension from MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Bauer is in the second season of a three-year, $102 million deal he signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2021 season. The Dodgers have fared well without Bauer, as they sit atop the NL East and are coming off a second straight trip to the NLCS.

On Apr. 29, Major League Baseball announced a two-year suspension to Bauer for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Last summer, the Pasadena Police Department announced that they were investigating physical and sexual assault allegations a woman made against Bauer. The woman alleged that the incident took place on Apr. 21, 2021.

The woman sought a permanent restraining order against Bauer last year, but a Los Angeles Judge denied the request. On Feb. 8, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that they would not file criminal charges against Bauer.

After conducting their own investigation, MLB announced the 324-game suspension for Bauer. The 31-year-old announced his plans to appeal the suspension, which is the equivalent of two full MLB regular seasons.

Reporter Doesn’t Expect Bauer To Play In Majors Again

One of baseball’s most accomplished and respected journalists doesn’t expect Bauer to play in the majors again.

Following the news of Bauer’s 324-game suspension, Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote a piece on why he doesn’t expect the 2018 All-Star to throw another pitch in the big leagues.

Nightengale wrote that Bauer’s punishment “is really a baseball death sentence”, adding that there will be “no team or fanbase wanting a part of him.”

Bauer’s last MLB start came against the San Francisco Giants on June 28 of last season. Bauer allowed two earned runs and struck out eight batters in six innings. Bauer was placed on administrative leave and didn’t play for the Dodgers again in 2021.

Bauer, who helped Cleveland to a World Series appearance in 2016, went 8-5 last season with a 2.59 ERA. His arrival was widely expected to bolster the Dodgers’ push for a second consecutive championship, as he was joining a rotation anchored by Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.

Majority Of Dodgers Reportedly Don’t Want Bauer Returning

Even if Bauer manages to get his suspension reduced, the odds of him throwing another pitch for the team that gave him $102 million are almost zero.

Several weeks after the allegations were made public, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported that “a majority of Dodgers players do not want Bauer back.” It was noted by DiGiovanna that none of the players spoke out in Bauer’s defense.

Before the allegations came out, Bauer already had a reputation as one of the league’s most controversial players. He often made headlines for getting into intense arguments with other fans on Twitter.

In a 2019 road game against the Kansas City Royals, Bauer was visibly angry when Cleveland manager Terry Francona came out to pull him from the game. Infuriated, Bauer threw the baseball over the center field wall.

Though Bauer later admitted the behavior was unacceptable, Cleveland was more than ready to move on. Despite hanging around in the wild card race, they dealt their ace pitcher to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster deal ahead of the deadline.

For his career, Bauer is 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA and 1,416 career strikeouts. He began to show signs of stardom in the 2018 season with Cleveland and gradually got better from there. But at this point, it certainly looks like Bauer will not throw another pitch from the Major League mound.