WASHINGTON DC— On September 2, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell publicly announced the departure of Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan. Hung Cao has served as Acting Secretary since April 22, when Secretary Phelan left his post. On September 1, President Trump announced his nomination of Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cau to a permanent leadership role.

“I am pleased to nominate a true warrior, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy. We need patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps., and I can think of no better than him to make sure our great Navy and Marine Corps remain the fiercest and best force, the world has ever seen,” President Trump stated on Truth Social.



Reports indicate that Phelan did not voluntarily step down from his position. He was asked to step aside U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth on April 22, over differences in leadership.



“On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Sean Parnell stated.



Hung Cao is a decorated combat veteran. He is qualified in Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) in Naval Special Operations. He his also a diver and a parachutist for the U.S. Navy, and a Surface Warfare Officer.



Specifically, Cao served on deployments as an EOD officer in the Iraq War. He conducted counter-improvised threat missions in support of Special Forces in the War with Afghanistan. He Participated in operations in Somalia during his 25-year career as a U.S. Navy Special Operations Officer.



Cao holds a bachelor’s degree in Ocean Engineering, and a master’s degree in applied physics. He was a Fellow with MIT Seminar XXI and Harvard Kennedy School. He speaks English, French, and Vietnamese fluently. Cao is married to his wife, April, and together they have five children.



If confirmed by the U.S. Senate Cao will formally assume responsibility for both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.



