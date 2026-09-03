Trump’s Ambassadors-to-Hollywood Meet At The White House

WASHINGTON D.C.—On August 31, actor Jon Voigt, along with producers Steven Paul and Scott Karol, had an audience with President Trump. During their visit, the four of them discussed how a federal tax incentive would help U.S. filmmakers.

On January 16, 2025, President Trump named actors Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson Special Ambassadors to Hollywood. The name of President Trump’s proposal is “Make Hollywood Great Again.”



The point and the effort is to keep the film industry in Hollywood, and make it the strongest it has ever been. At their recent White House meeting, they discussed how best to revive the domestic entertainment industry.



Following the meeting, the group joined some congressional allies to advocate for bipartisan federal tax credit legislation to ease the draw of film productions overseas. President Trump voices strong support for tax incentives to those who keep their film productions in Hollywood.



President Trump said that the state of domestic Hollywood production is currently “A complete and total disaster.”



Governor Gavin Newsom’s wealth tax proposal has caused billionaires to leave the state and invest their money elsewhere. President Trump’s tax credit would level the playing field for filmmakers wishing to stay in Hollywood.



Voight, Stallone, and Mel Gibson are not alone in their conservative beliefs and support of President Trump. During his first term as President, Trump hosted many celebrities, musicians, and athletes at the White House.



A small fraction of Trump’s celebrity supporters are listed here, including, but not limited to, Pricilla Chan, Mike Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, the Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk, who were hosted at the White House in January 2025.



Others have spoken out publicly in support of President Trump and his efforts to make this nation, its military, its borders, and its people stronger and better than ever before.

Masked singer, Nick Cannon, rapper Nicki Minaj, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, actor and comedian, Rob Schneider, actor Scott Baio, David Mamet, actors Zachary Levi, Kelsey Grammer, Dennis Quaid, actress Kristy Swanson, and many others that are too numerous to mention here.



And Gibson, Stallone, and Voight are there to encourage the filmmakers and their fellow celebrities to keep doing what they do best in Hollywood.