SAN FRANCISCO—On October 14, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Curtis Green (35), of Irvine, and Gregory Walker (36), of Mountain House, in connection with the shooting of San Francisco 49ers player Keion White. The incident occurred on February 9, 2026, after the Super Bowl, in the lower-level VIP section of the Dahlia Club at 1799 Mission Street in the city’s Mission District. White was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the party, Green, Walker, and two other men allegedly confronted Mr. White, leading to a physical altercation. It is also alleged that Green brandished his firearm at the player and that Walker and a second man fired their weapons at Mr. White, causing the injury.

Following the shooting, the SFPD’s Violence Reduction Team began an investigation and collected witness statements and video footage of the incident. The investigation, called Operation D Line, involved partnering with more than 250 law enforcement personnel nationwide and issuing more than 50 search warrants. Working with partner agencies, police served no-bail search warrants on 4 suspects: Green, Walker, Marquis Davis, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Antoine Washington, 36, of Stockton.

On October 7, the Atlanta Police Department, acting on behalf of the SFPD, arrested Davis at his residence. Officers recovered an illegal firearm and 979 grams of cocaine, 820 grams of MDMA, 3,842 grams of fentanyl, and 1,026 grams of methamphetamine. That same day, Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and SFPD Officers arrested Washington on a shooting warrant. They found roughly $7000 in U.S. currency, a loaded firearm, and more than 120 oxycodone pills.

That same day, the SFPD worked with the Irvine Police Department to search Green’s residence, where officers took him into custody without incident. On Oct. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 36-year-old Mountain House resident Gregory Walker in Southern California on a warrant in connection with the San Francisco shooting case.

Green faces three misdemeanor charges. These include brandishing a firearm, violating section 417(a)(2)(B) of the California Penal Code, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, violating section 25850(a) of the California Penal Code. He has also been charged with carrying a concealed firearm, violating California Penal Code Section 25400(a)(2).

Walker faces multiple charges. These include assault with a semi-automatic firearm, violating section PC 245(b) of the California State Penal Code. He also faces allegations that he personally discharged a firearm under section 12022.5(a) of the state penal code and personally inflicted great bodily injury, violating section 12022.7(a) of the state penal code. Walker has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a violation of California Penal Code Section 29800(a)(1). These charges are accompanied by charges of possession of a loaded firearm by a felon, violating California Penal Code section 25850(a), and possession of a concealed firearm by a felon, violating section 25400(a)(2).

Both Walker and Green were taken to the San Francisco County Jail on October 12, 2026, and booked on multiple charges. They were arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on October 14 at the Hall of Justice. During the hearing, the DA’s office sought to have Walker detained without bail, arguing that he poses a risk to public safety due to his role in the shooting. No charges have been filed against Davis and Washington because they reside in other jurisdictions. The DA and the SFPD are working with other agencies to bring the other two men to the city to face charges.

This investigation is ongoing, and the public has not been given any further information, including video footage. SFPD encourages anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have been a victim to call the Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.