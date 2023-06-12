Butner, North Carolina— The Unabomber Ted Kaczynski has died in federal prison just after noon on Saturday, June 10th. Multiple reports suggested he died by suicide. Kaczynski was suffering from the late stages of cancer.

The former math professor carried out 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995. Three people were killed and several were permanently injured as a result of the bombing campaign.

The Unabomber tag was given to Kaczynski by the FBI due to his preferred targets of universities and airlines.

In 1995 Kaczynski published a 35,000 word document called “Industrial Society and Its Future“ also known as the Unabomber manifesto through the Washington Post newspaper. This led to the capture of Kaczynski as his brother David recognised his writing style.

The document rejects aspects of modern society and advocates for the protection of the wilderness.

The Netflix series “Manhunt” starring Australian actor Sam Worthington gave an fictionized account of the case and the life of Kaczynski. “Unabomber – In His Own Words” also on Netflix features taped interviews from Kaczynski in prison.

Kaczynski was a gifted child who entered Harvard University as a 16 year old. He was the victim of a mind control experiment backed by the CIA as a student known as MK Ultra. The experiments were run by Henry A. Murray.

Kaczynski was subjected to different experiments for three years.

“The Harvard experiment was stressful and stress aggravates the symptoms of schizophrenia” the psychologist Nigel Barber told the History Channel.

Kaczynski was transferred to the federal medical centre in North Carolina due to his cancer diagnosis.