UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.

One of the things you may be keen to do is to enjoy some shopping while visiting Orange County, and you will find a host of great shops and malls to choose from. This includes everything from the adult offerings at the Hustler Hollywood Santa Ana store to the huge range of options at the Irvine Spectrum Center. In this article, we will look at some of the top shopping malls you can visit when you head to Orange County.

Some of the Top Options

There are lots of great malls that you can choose from if you want to enjoy some serious retail therapy in Orange County. Some of the top ones are:

Irvine Spectrum Center

One of the most popular shopping malls in Southern California, this is a place that offers shopping, dining, and entertainment, so you can find everything you need under one roof. There are more than 130 stores, eateries, and venues here so you could end up spending a few hours or more at the center when you visit. It is also a very attractive place to do some shopping as well as to chill out and relax, and this makes it ideal for those who want to shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment without having to go from one location to another.

South Coast Plaza

Another very popular option for shopping is South Coast Plaza, and here you will find hundreds of fabulous international boutiques. If you are looking for luxury shopping, this is a great place to do, as you can enjoy a huge range of options and lots of different retailers to select from. Of course, you also have lots of dining options, so you can stop off for lunch or dinner when you want a break from your retail therapy. You can even pay a visit to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts while you are there, which adds a cultural spin to your shopping experience.

The Outlets at Orange

One of the other options to consider is the Outlets at Orange, and this is an excellent choice for those who want access to a wide range of fashion and designer stores. You will find many big names here including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, to name but a few. There are also many great eateries to choose from as well as places to have some fun such as Lucky Strike Bowling and the IMAX theater.

These are some of the many options you can choose from when it comes to shopping in Orange County.