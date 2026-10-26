SHERMAN OAKS—On October 25, Emmy Award-winning voiceover artist, Eirc Bouza passed away. He is best known as the modern voice of Looney Tunes characters; Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office, Bauza died at his Los Angeles County residence (near Sherman Oaks) of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. He was 46.

Many fans wrote tributes to Bauza, via their social media pages, unanimously stating what an incredibly talented and kind individual Eric Bauza was.

oniichanhq cited much of his work on Instagram.

…” The legendary voice performer became the modern voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, but his remarkable range went far beyond those two icons. He could jump from Bugs’ effortless cool to Daffy’s chaos, then become Splinter, Puss n’ Boots, Wood Woodpecker, Tiger Claw, Jimmy Pesto and dozens of others. Across more than 1,000 characters, Bauza became one of the defining voice performers of modern animation.

He also won three Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, recognition for a career spent not simply imitating classic characters but helping carry them into a new generation.

For someone whose face was rarely the part audiences saw, Bauza became inseparable from an astonishing number of characters. Bugs’ wisecracks, Daffy’s explosions, Splinter’s humor, Woody’s laugh, and Puss n’ Boots’ swagger now carry another meaning; behind them was one extraordinarily versatile performer helping keep generations of animation alive. Rest in Paradise, Eric Bauza, 1979-2026.”—oniichanhq

Bauza also was the modern voiceover artist for; Wiley E. Coyote, Yosemite Sam, Tweety, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, Master Splinter, Elmer Fudd, Woody Woodpecker, Baby Fozzie Bear, and many others.

Eric Adrian Bauza was born December 7, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario Canada. Bauza kept his personal life private. Multiple reports indicate that he did marry his wife Jessica in 2016. They share one son.

The family has chosen to keep funeral arrangements and names of survivors… private.