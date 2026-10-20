SANTA MONICA—Wabi on Rose Japanese sushi restaurant located at 512 Rose Avenue announced on their website that they will permanently close their doors on October 24th. The owners, Sam Marshall and Tricia Small, opened the original restaurant, Wabi Sabi located at 1635-1637 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice.

The first location was consumed by fire in 2018. Wabi on Rose reopened in its current location during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Making the best of hard times, the owners created outdoor dining spaces required of restaurants during the shutdowns.

Etymology and Roots define Wabi as originally meaning loneliness, misery, living simply, or isolated in life or nature. Over time the definition evolved to mean, rustic simplicity, quietness, and spiritual humility.

Sabi, originally meant chilled or withered, perhaps muted. Its definition too, grew in time to mean the beauty in natural aging, dignity that comes with time.

The owners did not publicly give a reason for their departure. According to Eater LA, many of the restaurant closures has been due to a rise in operating costs, commercial rents, higher minimum wages, rising labor expenses, rising food prices, and costs of utilities.