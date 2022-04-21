UNITED STATES—Sports betting has been around for ages; many historians believe it was present during ancient Greek times, but some believe it was present before this. No matter when and where it was founded, sports betting has consistently made its way to most Americans’ favorite pastimes.

Indeed, these sports are the most popular ones, but many place their wagers on them as well. Betting is both entertaining and satisfying, especially when it involves sports. Get to know the seven popular sports and learn why you should become a bettor in each sport.

Baseball

Baseball is among the many sports you can bet on that return a profit due to numerous independent factors (simple to track). As such, many prefer to bet on baseball. The length of the season gives enough time for tracking data, collecting information, improving one’s handicaps, testing systems, and more.

MLB betting is focused on picking the winner (without a point spread) due to the game’s low scoring. It is a sport where underdogs often win matches compared to other sports. It also has numerous effective strategies and systems you can use at your disposal.

Tennis

Do you want to place bets in volume? Then tennis is the answer! It has numerous tennis competitions, making betting in volume a good idea. It’s an all-year game where you don’t have to wait for the season to start to place a bet.

Also, you won’t need significant capital to place your wagers since it’s one of the affordable bets among the sports on this list. In addition to being affordable, tennis is also easy to analyze; it’s so simple even novices have the opportunity to make an effective prediction over time without supervision! Fill your days with fun-filled ways of making money and bet on tennis matches.

Basketball

Without a doubt, there are numerous basketball matches worldwide – one may be happening as you read this article. However, the NBA is the most popular basketball competition that shines among the rest.

Even complete novices in basketball who aren’t aware of the best leagues would place their bets, which shows how popular NBA betting truly is. Indeed, many individuals can bet their money on the sport since there are many working strategies they can use to make money.

Horse Racing

For most of history, horse racing has been one of the famous and oldest sports to place wagers on. Of course, it’s still the global giant you know from the past. It’s one of the sports you can place your bets on at any time of the day since it is open 24/7 around the world. The sport has a huge viewership, and it is one of the wealthiest sporting events there is.

You can enjoy the sport at the venue and watch the three most awaited horse races: The Triple Crown. These races will take place in the following months! Organizers will hold the Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2022, which is the first race of the Triple Crown. The second race of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will be held on May 21, 2022, entitled Preakness 147.

Lastly, the Belmont Derby, which will determine which among these horses that won in the last two races will be the winner, will be held on June 11, 2022. The Belmont Derby is also the longest race in the Triple Crown which will indeed challenge these mighty horses.

eSports

Do you want to try betting on something new? Well, consider esports! Esports is relatively new to the industry compared to the other sports in this list; yet, it’s growing fast in betting markets. Even bookmakers, oddsmakers, and betting websites are being pushed to adapt quickly due to its increased popularity.

Indeed, you can earn serious money from their virtual performances. Most bookmakers interested in this sport are those who specialize in crypto-friendly options. Yes! You can place wagers using your Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This has been a trend in recent years due to the advantages of using digital coins.

Golf

Are you surprised to see golf on this list? Well, don’t be! It’s also one of the popular sports today, and it’s continuously getting more visible. Fans can even watch the matches live and watch golfers earn their winnings. With about 78 players playing on the field and attractive odds, it’s no wonder golf betting is popular among punters. Plus, many reputable betting websites have included golf betting in their options. You can choose from a wide array of markets and get valuable odds.

In Conclusion

Today, many use sports betting to make more money. Indeed, these matches, especially baseball, can help you earn money through gambling. But, you can also have fun with your family while you place your bets. Luckily, sports and gambling sites have long adapted to show the game live; thus, you can sit back at home and watch and bet on the fun from your living room.