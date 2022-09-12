UNITED STATES—Playing games in the classroom is beneficial and research has actually proven this. Playing games in the classroom helps to promote learning and when planning lessons, teachers should include at least one game every day and incorporate it with the learning material to make learning more fun. When games are played in classrooms, students become more engaged and they get to learn the course material in a fun way & at the same time, class positivity is increased.

Because of the various benefits of playing games in the classroom, many schools and teachers have started to integrate games into classrooms. To promote awareness regarding the integration of games, we have mentioned below some of the benefits that students get from playing games in the classroom:

Creates A Positive Atmosphere

Playing games in the classroom and using games as a learning tool and part of teaching helps create a positive classroom atmosphere. When all the students participate in fun games, it creates a positive atmosphere in the classroom and develops a positive attitude in children towards learning. Because games are considered fun to play and children love playing games, they get to learn new things in a fun & positive environment.

Motivates Students Towards Learning

Playing games in the classroom also motivates students towards learning. When students play fun games and learn new things simultaneously, they get more motivated to learn and participate in more class activities. Some games require students to be split into teams; such games help students become a part of a team and perform as team members for the common good. Motivating children to take part in learning activities has never been much easier than it is by playing games in the classroom.

Brings Healthy Competition

Students can become competitive in classrooms and with the introduction of games into the classroom, this competitiveness can be controlled. Controlled and healthy competition is always appreciated because it motivates all the parties to get better. By using games in the classroom as a learning tool, students can compete against each other and at the same time get to learn new things. For young children, board games like Scrabble, Sudoku, etc are very helpful to develop healthy competition.

Improves Alertness

Since playing games involves paying great attention to details and everything going around, the attentiveness and alertness of students also improve as a result of playing games. Some games can move very quickly such as card games which require students to be highly alert and attentive. This can help students stay focused on not only learning activities but also other tasks throughout the day.

Improves Problem-Solving Skills

The introduction of different games into the classroom can be very helpful, especially the introduction of problem-solving and strategy games. With such games, students will have to apply different techniques and come up with solutions on their own in order to solve the problems. These games stimulate the brains of the students as they have to come up with new strategies to solve problems, which ultimately helps to improve their cognitive function

Words games like Scrabble or Crosswords are good examples of problem-solving games that boost students' cognitive function. These games require students to come up with solutions and new word combinations on their own, which can be a great stimulation for their brains.

Helps With Memory

Playing different games in the classroom can also help children with their memory. Teachers should introduce such games to the classroom that involve the use of memory such as remembering a particular pattern, remembering spellings, remembering a particular way to solve a puzzle, etc. As students play such games, their memory skills are improved.

In order to win at such games, students will have to remember the details, otherwise, they will be considered losers in front of other students. Therefore, students make use of their memory skills in order to win at different games, which ultimately helps to boost their memorizing ability.

Games Are Always Fun To Play

Not to forget that playing games in the classroom is fun for students. When students get to play different games with their friends, endorphins are chemicals released from the brain that produce a feeling of euphoria and create a sense of excitement for the students. These endorphins are also mood boosters for students, making them eager to participate in such activities.