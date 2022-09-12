UNITED STATES—When social media content started, the amount of available content was low. Therefore, the engagement rate was generally high. However, the social media landscape has now changed. Many creators and brands are pushing out plenty of content daily. The result is such that the engagement rate has dropped down a lot. Perhaps, this is why ads on social media are becoming increasingly common. Irrespective of how social media content is created, it is essential to add contexts to the posts to increase the engagement rate.

Why To Add Contexts?

Firstly, adding context to the social media post is essential to let the people know what you are talking about. For instance, if you have uploaded a quote on your WhatsApp Status that sounds sad. What should the viewers know? Is the Sad Status a result of your sadness, or is it something you have recently read in a book? The readers do not always understand what you are trying to say in your post. It is a wrong assumption. Adding context is essential to ensure that your readers get a clear message.

It is only possible to increase engagement when the users can connect with the social media post. Without context, if you are dealing with a static post, it is impossible to create that connection. Whether you are pushing out content to create a personal brand or for marketing purposes, giving context improves communication. Additionally, increase awareness amongst the readers and the viewers. Consequently, contexts improve your reputation and help in creating meaningful content.

If you are posting anything on social media, provide context. Let the people know what is the reason behind the post. It will give the viewers a reason to care about your posts. It serves dual benefits. Firstly, it becomes meaningful for the readers; on the other hand, it proves to be purposeful for the business.

How To Add Contexts To Social Media Posts?

There are numerous ways to add contacts to your social media posts. Here are simple ways to do so.

Add Headlines And More

Simply, putting out a headline doesn’t mean that you have given context to the post. It is boring and does not serve a purpose. It is essential to go beyond the headlines and add quotes, statistics, challenges, or solutions to give proper context to the post.

Use Imagery To Your Content

Social media platforms are visual platforms. Also, a picture speaks a thousand words. Therefore, try to use imagery to your advantage. Feel free to include texts we discussed in the previous section on your images. In addition to text, you can also include voice to narrate the posts. However, when you use your posts, instead of dropping only data, focus on saying nothing. Nothing connects like a story for the viewers.

Provide Solutions

If you are posting or discussing a problem in your post, you need to go beyond the problem. Chances are that the users have already heard about the problem or the complaint numerous times. You can make your posts different by providing a solution to the problem. Providing a solution along with a problem will immediately increase the value of the posts.

Make Your Caption Personal

One of the most effective ways to add contexts while increasing the engagement rate is by getting personal. Also, when you get personal, your posts automatically become unique in the sea of generic posts. However, it is not always wise to get personal. Get personal only when it makes sense.

Use Hashtags At The End

Hashtags are essential to increase both the organic and the inorganic reach of social media posts. However, adding hashtags in the beginning of the post is a big mistake. Firstly, it makes the space look crowded. Secondly, it gives the impression that you are just trying to get more followers or engagement. It might be accurate, but you do not want to make it evident. Therefore, after adding a proper caption, use the hashtag always at the end.

Keep Experimenting

These are a few ways to add context. However, it does not mean that you should apply everything at once. It is essential to remember the target audience is different for different markets. Therefore, different strategies will work for different target audiences. To know which strategy will work best for you, it is essential to keep on experimenting.