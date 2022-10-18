UNITED STATES—The number of over-65-years-old people will continue to grow in the coming years. And as baby boomers age, more seniors choose to live in senior living communities. It’s no wonder why. These communities offer many benefits, like affordable rent, housekeeping services, and catering with monthly membership fees.

But what if you could take it a step further? What if your senior living facility offered even more health and wellness programs than you could get at home? What if your senior community has nutritionists on staff, spa treatments, and even massage therapy rooms aside from the exercise classes? Fortunately for you, that is precisely what is happening with a rise in senior living facilities that go above and beyond the basic apartment complex for retirees.

There’s an emerging trend of ‘lifestyle communities’ that cater specifically to the needs of older adults. They offer not only housing but also services that help elderly individuals live healthier lives with ease. As quoted by Nexus CEO, ‘a senior living facility is a community of people who care about each other and want to be healthy and happy.’

Let’s look at some of the benefits having a healthy lifestyle has on senior living facilities:

Exercise And Activities For A Healthy Lifestyle

When you’re living in a senior housing community, you don’t have to drive to the gym. Instead, you can walk out the door to squeeze in a great workout while socializing with others. Many lifestyle communities have exercise rooms with equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, and several weight machines.

Some also have yoga rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and indoor and outdoor tennis courts. And that’s not all. Many lifestyle communities have specialty exercise classes like Zumba, Tai Chi, and meditation to offer many options. And the best part is that they’re easy to start, even as a newbie, and you can make friends along the way.

Fresh And Healthy Food Options

Not only do lifestyle communities offer a variety of fresh and nutritious foods, but they also have dietitians and nutritionists on staff to help residents create a balanced meal. Many communities even have chefs who prepare healthy and delicious meals for residents who don’t feel like cooking or don’t have the necessary skills to prepare meals on their own. Many of these communities have meal plans for which residents pay a monthly fee to cover all the food and drinks they consume.

Plus, most lifestyle communities have a variety of dining spaces, like cafes and social lounges, so you don’t have to eat alone. Some even have restaurants within their community that offer meals for all dietary preferences and budgets.

Health Screenings And Education

A healthy lifestyle includes knowing your body and your health risks. Fortunately, lifestyle senior living communities offer a variety of health screenings, like blood tests and bone density tests, to get you on the right track toward better health and a better quality of life.

Plus, many lifestyle communities offer physical and mental health and wellness education and classes to help seniors stay informed on the latest medical information and research. Some communities even have doctors on staff who are ready to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries.

Seniors Maintain Their Independence

Everyone would love to maintain their independence for as long as possible. But as you age, you start to lose some of your independence. The good news is that these lifestyle communities offer a wide range of services to help seniors maintain their independence. It doesn’t matter if you need help with shopping and errands, transportation to and from appointments, or even home healthcare services. Many of these lifestyle senior living communities have concierge services that, like hotel concierges, are ready to help you with whatever you need.

Quality Of Life Boosters

As mentioned earlier, lifestyle communities help seniors live independently. However, they don’t just do that by taking care of the little things. Most of these senior living lifestyle communities also offer activities and events that boost your quality of life, whether you stay in your apartment or head out and explore the surrounding area.

Some of these communities have art rooms with painting supplies and music rooms with instruments. Some even have language rooms with books in different languages, while other communities have libraries stocked with books on various topics. Other quality-of-life boosters include game rooms with pool tables, card tables, video games, fitness rooms with exercise equipment, and theater rooms with movie and stage production equipment.

Final Thoughts

So, what does it all mean? When you’re looking for a senior living facility, don’t just think about the cost of the rent and the housekeeping services. Think about the amenities and services you might need, like health screenings or transportation to appointments. And don’t forget about the lifestyle. Make sure you choose a senior living facility with a culture and atmosphere you want to be a part of. Always remember that the healthiest and happiest seniors have a balanced life with plenty of exercise, a healthy diet, and social life.