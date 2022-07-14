UNITED STATES—California has over 350 mountain ranges, as well as a large number of mountainous sections of the coast and highway. One of the most popular of these is the Big Sur, located on California’s Central Coast, between San Simeon and Carmel.

Big Sur is California’s most famous stretch of undeveloped coastline, frequented by road trippers and hikers alike. The road is flanked on one side by redwood forests and rugged landscapes, and the Pacific Ocean on the other.

If you own an electric vehicle and are looking for somewhere to drive it, there are not many places better than Big Sur! Here’s why.

Why Drive the Big Sur?

Many regard the Big Sur to be California’s most beautiful stretch of coastline, mainly because of the rugged vistas that it offers. In addition to natural landscapes, it’s also possible you might see California condors on your trip, North America’s largest birds and an endangered species. If wildlife is something you’re interested in, you can also spot sea otters and whales. There are lots of beauty spots along the road where you can pull over and get a glimpse of the area’s stunning natural beauty and diverse wildlife.

Unsurprisingly, there are lots of campgrounds located along the Big Sur, like Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Fernwood Resort, and many more. If camping isn’t your sort of thing, though, there are hotels dotted along the highway where you can stay.

Based on all this, it’s fair to say that the Big Sur is one of America’s best drives. Comparethemarket researched the most popular EV road trips, tabled below, to reveal that it’s actually the most popular in the entire United States! One of the primary reasons for this is that a lot of American citizens are making the shift to electric vehicles, and many of the nation’s other scenic highways don’t offer electric charging stations as the Big Sur does.

What Attractions Are There?

There is a broad range of different attractions located along the Big Sur, the most popular of which is Pfeiffer Beach and its accompanying campground. The beach is inaccessible by vehicle, but there is a car park and then a trail that leads down to the beach. Another popular beach is McWay Falls, which is frequented by swimmers, kayakers, surfers, fishermen, and people that just want to lounge around and sunbathe. It’s also worth visiting Bixby Bridge, a bridge that has been featured in countless television programs, films, and advertisements. In addition to these three beauty spots, there are several large parks and campgrounds, as well as myriad hiking trails.

Problems You Might Encounter

If you’re planning on traveling the Big Sur in your electric vehicle, you need to be aware of the inherent risks associated with electric vehicle usage for long-distance drives. For one, if your vehicle doesn’t have enough battery, you could run out of power and end up having to arrange for your car to be collected. As already mentioned, there are a lot of charging points dotted along the Big Sur, but some of them are very expensive. The cost of charging stations is always something that you need to bear in mind if you are planning on taking your vehicle on a road trip.

Vehicle Range

Another thing that you need to consider is your electric vehicle’s range: how far can it travel? The Big Sur is approximately 90 miles and most electric vehicles have a range of well over 200 miles, so this shouldn’t be a problem as long as you have enough charge. If yoy’re traveling to the Big Sur from elsewhere, make sure that you factor the distance from your departure to the Big Sur’s start point when you’re working out how much battery you’re going to need. Most of the hotels dotted along the Big Sur have charging points, so charging isn’t something that you need to be too concerned about if you’re staying overnight.

Route Popularity

The Big Sur is very popular. Unlike other scenic drives in the United States, you will pass and run into a lot of other travelers. This means that if your vehicle did theoretically break down, it wouldn’t take very long for somebody to find you. Phone reception is, generally speaking, very good on the Big Sur, although it does drop out in some places. If you bring a cell booster, this will help you to ensure that you aren’t without a signal.

California is one of the United States’ most popular states with international travelers. Whether you live domestically or abroad, the Big Sur is a route that’s worth driving if you love wildlife, nature, and rugged coastlines. With summer just around the corner, there’s no better time than now to give it a go.