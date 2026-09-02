SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 31, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that 15 people were arrested for shoplifting in two separate large-scale operations conducted by the San Francisco Police Department’s (SFPD’s) Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Task Force.

In a coordinated set of operations with retail partners REI, Safeway, and a local business, the Task Force identified and apprehended five retail theft suspects: Erick Rock, 45, Johanna Daniels, 52, Dennis Kelley, 51, Sergio Syon, 28, and Rasha Sohan, 26.

They are alleged to have stolen over $32,800 in merchandise. They were scheduled to be arraigned on August 31, for charges ranging from shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)) to grand theft (PC 487(a)) to petty theft with priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)).

During the same week, SFPD’s ORC conducted a retail blitz operation resulting in 10 arrests related to retail theft. Zachary Bolling, 40, Ryan Drummer, 37, Julio Herrera, 44, Darryn Tinkle, 34, Samuel Batson, 34, Hoa Lam, 57, and Julian Lee, 37, were arrested from various Whole Foods locations and charged for crimes related to retail theft.

Andre Fayette, 45, and Santos Corea Gonzalez, 53, were arrested from two separate Walgreens locations and were both charged with crimes related to retail theft. Jose Ramirez Solis, 28, was arrested from Target at Stonestown Galleria and charged with petty theft with priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)) and possession of drug paraphernalia (PC 11364(a)).

The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.