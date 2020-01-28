HOLLYWOOD─There were several new releases to the box-office over the weekend, but none of them were any competition for the sequel “Bad Boys For Life.” The third installment in the franchise remained at the top spot at the box-office earning $34 million. After its second weekend in theaters, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have delivered $120 million for the action flick at the domestic box-office.

The war film “1917” is proving to have some prowess with moviegoers landing in second place with $15.8 million. “1917” has already crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office. In third place was “Dolittle” with $12.5 million. The latest reincarnation of the classic starring Robert Downey Jr. has only earned a paltry $46 million on the domestic scale, but with a budget well over $100 million it’s a flop in Hollywood terms.

Earning fourth place honors was the Guy Ritchie dark comedy “The Gentlemen” starring Matthew McConaughey with a solid $11 million haul. Rounding out the top five was “Jumanji: The Next Level” with $7.9 million. The other new release of the weekend, “The Turning” landed in sixth place with $7.3 million. It’s safe to say 2020 is off to a bad start for horror films with “The Grudge” and “The Turning” failing to connect with audiences.

It looks like “Bad Boys” might be victorious at the box-office for a third consecutive weekend with only the Blake Lively starrer “The Rhythm Section” and the latest interpretation of folk classic “Gretel and Hansel” hits theaters.