HOLLYWOOD─It was no surprise that the latest flick in the “Star Wars” franchise, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ dominated the box-office for the second consecutive week. The movie remained at the top spot of the box-office earning $76 million Friday thru Sunday, and a total of $140 million since Christmas Day. After about 10 days in theaters, the ninth entry into the franchise has amounted over $300 million at the domestic box-office.

That momentum is likely to continue to shine this weekend with only one new release, and I’m not certain that flick has the power to dethrone such a titan. Nabbing second place in the box-office is “Jumanji: The Next Level” which amounted over $59 million during the Christmas holiday at theaters. The sequel has earned over $170 million since its release on December 13. The animated adventure “Frozen 2” landed in third place with $26 million. Since its release in November the sequel has earned over $421 million at the domestic box-office.

Fourth place was a victory for the dramedy “Little Women” which earned a total of $28 million since its release on Christmas Day. Also landing on Christmas Day was the animated feature “Spies in Disguise” with $22 million to land in fifth place. With that said, the only new release this weekend is the second American remake of the Japanese horror classic “The Grudge.”

What’s different this time around? Well the movie has been delayed several times, but this time around we’re looking at an R-rated flick not a PG-13 flick. That might draw the audience in a big way.