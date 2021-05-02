SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, April 29, a fatal shooting occurred on Mason and Market Street that left one victim dead while the other two were left with non-life threatening injuries. The incident occurred around 4:49 p.m. and left traffic blocked at the 900 block of Market Street.

The identity of the victim who passed away has not yet been released but was identified as a man in his 30s. The other two victims who were taken to a local hospital and were 26 and 32 in age. No arrests have been made. Investigations Officer Raj Vaswani released a tweet around 5 p.m. asking “anyone that saw anything remain at scene to talk to officers/investigators.” At 11 p.m. Vaswani tweeted that a press release would be going out today but has yet to be released.

The San Francisco Police Department are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department. Anonymous tips can be left at 415-575-4444.