CHARLOTTE, N.C.—On March 9, lead singer and frontman for the rock band Boston, Tommy DeCarlo, passed away at the age of 60. His family issued the following message regarding his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dad, Tommy DeCarlo Monday, March 9, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another.”

The specialist and surgical team discovered two melanoma masses on the brain and one in the lungs while treating DeCarlo. DeCarlo was hospitalized for another brain bleed at the time of his death.

Tommy DeCarlo joined the band after the original lead singer, Brad Delp, died in 2007. Tom Scholz, the mastermind of the band, played lead guitar, was the main songwriter, now the last living member of the band.

DeCarlo’s first album with Boston was Life, Love, & Hope, featuring the iconic, More than a Feeling, Peace of Mind, and Rock and Roll Band.

DeCarlo is survived by his wife, Annie DeCarlo, their children Tommy DeCarlo Jr., and Talia.