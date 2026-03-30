BAKER, CALIFORNIA—On Saturday, March 28, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy Levi Vargas, 30, died following a medical emergency during a 120-mile relay race through the Mojave dessert.

Local enforcement agencies send 20-member teams to compete in the annual Vegas Challenge Cup. Runners trekked through the Mojave Desert Saturday from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada with reported temperatures hitting 98 degrees.

On March 29, the LA County Sheriff’s Department offered their regrets in a press release posted onto their X-social media page.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of Deputy Levi Vargas, who passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the age of 30.

Deputy Vargas joined the Department in 2015 as a Custody Assistant and later graduated from Academy Class 413. He served in several assignments throughout his career, most recently at San Dimas Station. He was known among his colleagues and friends for his professionalism, commitment, and compassion to our communities.

His loss is deeply felt across our department, and he will be greatly missed. Deputy Vargas is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, and extended family. We honor his service and legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

LASD did not initially say how Deputy Vargas died but later indicated that he died from his “injuries.”