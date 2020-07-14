SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 14, authorities announced that a 106-year-old woman was killed in a fire that occurred during the weekend in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights. The deceased woman was identified by the San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as Cathryn Canida.

On Sunday, July 12, a two-alarm fire started inside a three-story home at 3740 Sacramento Street. The fire was initially reported at 11:20 a.m. and was controlled by noon. The two victims of the fire were removed from the burning building with one transported to the hospital in stable condition.

At 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department Media tweeted: “UPDATE FIRE UNDER CONTROL–UNDER INVESTIGATION — 2 RESCUED/ 1 stable 1 fatality (Presidio Heights, San Francisco).”

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.