SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, April 2 at 1:41 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), an earthquake, which initially measured on the Richter Scale at 4.9 magnitude, but it was reduced to a 4.6 magnitude by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) after it was reviewed struck the Bay Area. It had an epicenter, occurring roughly one mile east – southeast of Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz Mountains and 6.8 miles in depth.

At 1:42 a.m., Northern California residents became alert to the earthquake through cellular notifications from the USGS ShakeAlert system across the San Francisco Bay Area.

People in San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento felt light to weak shaking. It was felt throughout Northern California, including as far north as Santa Rosa and Sacramento and as far south as Marina and Soledad. It had been categorized as a ‘light’ earthquake. There have not been any reported injuries, but there have been some minor occurrences such as items falling from stores’ shelves in Boulder Creek.

At 2:12 a.m., Cal Fire CZU, which is the Santa Cruz – San Mateo Unit, building inspection was completed, reporting that there had not been any damage at all. By 3:00 a.m., USGS changed the magnitude on the Richter Scale to 4.6 from 4.9. By 8:30 a.m., there still have not been any reports of any injured people or damaged buildings.

According to local news outlets, there is 27 percent to 40 percent chance of an aftershock of 3.0 or higher magnitude occurring in the next week.