SAN FRANCISCO—On March 2, 2026, the 289th Recruit Class began its first day of training. The SFPD 287th Recruit Class, which had its graduation Thursday, April 2, comprised of 41 rookies. They were sworn in by Chief Derrick Lew at Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

Over half the class (23 grads) are bilingual. They are fluent in languages such as Mandarin, Cantonese, Russian, Vietnamese and Spanish. A total of 27 of them hold bachelor’s degrees, seven have associate degrees, one has a master’s degree. Rookies are former crime analysts, lab scientists, software engineers and five military veterans.

On October 2, 2024, the San Francisco Police Academy 284th Class began with 50 recruits, the largest start size since 2018.

On January 27, 2025, Mayor Daniel Lurie and Chief Bill Scott welcomed the 285th Recruit Class of SFPD Police Academy, the largest starting class in eight years. On May 15, 2025, was the date of the graduation of the 284th SFPD with 30 officers since 2019.

Thursday, September 11, 2025, was the date of the graduation of the 285th SFPD Recruit Class with 31 rookies. On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, there was a 40 percent surge in entry-level applications for 2025 compared to 2024. From Monday, December 15 to Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the 288th Recruit Class began preparations for graduation.