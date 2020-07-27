SAN FRANCISCO—49ers running back Raheem Mostert finalized a new contract with the team on July 27, announced his agent on Twitter.

Agent Brett Tessler wrote, “Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers. Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him.”

On July 8, Tessler had tweeted that talks with the 49ers about Mostert’s contract had been “unproductive,” and they had requested to trade.

According to ESPN, Mostert was set to make a base salary of $2.575 million this season and a 2020 bonus of $300,000 as part of a three-year contract he signed last year. He is the fouth-highest-paid running back on the 49ers behind Tevin Coleman ($4.25 million), Kyle Juszczyk ($5.25 million), and Jerrick McKinnon ($7.5 million).

Last season, Mostert led the 49ers with 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving) and 772 rushing yards. He rushed for 336 yards with five touchdowns during three playoff games last season. With 220 rushing yards in his team’s 37-20 NFC championship game win against the Green Bay Packers he set a franchise record.

He rushed 760 rushing yards over the period from Week 12 to the end of the 2019 postseason placing second only to Derrick Henry’s 1,154 for the Tennessee Titans. Also, he led the league with 12 rushing touchdown over that same stretch of time.