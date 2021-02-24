SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, February 23, that they need public assistance in their search for a suspect of a crime committed on Wednesday, February 17.

At 9 p.m. on February 17, police officers from the Southern Station were alerted by a citizen who reported a robbery that occurred on unit block of Mary Street. The victim is a 60-year-old male, who was attacked by four unknown men. The 60-year-old was mobile on his motorized wheelchair when one of the suspects made comments about the wheelchair. Another suspect struck the victim in the face while the others dragged him out of his chair and threw him onto the street.

After kicking and assaulting the 60-year-old man, one suspect stole and rode the wheelchair on Mary Street towards Mission Street, alongside the three other suspects.

The victim crawled his way from the street to the sidewalk, and continued to crawl towards his home. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have also shared an image of the model of the missing wheelchair.

 

The SFPD is asking for anyone with information regarding the location of the wheelchair, the four suspects’ identification, any cell phone or surveillance video, or any other information regarding the assault to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

