SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday, July 2 that a suspect was arrested for possession of illegal fireworks for sale in the Mission District. The SFPD reported on July 1 they received information about a person offering illegal fireworks in the region.

Officers from Mission Police Station began an investigation that included an undercover buy-bust operation. On July 2 at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers working in plainclothes purchased fireworks from an adult male at 23rd St. and South Van Ness Ave.

The SFPD reported that they arrested Angelo Paredes, 28, where they seized approximately 69 pounds of illegal fireworks. Paredes was arrested for selling fireworks (12676 HS) and possession of fireworks more than 69 pounds (12700 (b)(2) HS).

Authorities indicated in a press release that each year more than 12,000 fireworks-related injuries transpire and cause millions of dollars in property loss that threaten homes and communities. With the exception of professional fireworks displays permitted by the City and County, all fireworks, including those labeled as “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in the city of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.