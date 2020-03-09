SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) reported to 330 Clementina Street around 4:47 a.m. on March 5 for a 1st alarm fire. Heavy smoke was present on the 9th and 10th floors of the building.

The SFFD reportedly did a rescue on the 6th and 9th floors. One person in “moderate condition” and was taken to the hospital while the other was cleared. It is unclear which floor the resident who needed to be hospitalized resided.

By 6 a.m., the SFFD reported the fire had been contained. As the SFFD observed the scene, they concluded the fire started from an e-scooter. An update showed that an “electrical component” of the e-scooter started the flames.

The brand of the e-scooter has not been identified.

San Francisco has had a complicated relationship with e-scooters since 2018. At the beginning of the year, the scooters littered streets unregulated as citizens and tourists alike jumped on the trend.

At the time, the city banned and removed them unless companies like Lime, Bird, and Spin applied for a permit with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for the pilot program. Companies needed to educate citizens on proper use including remaining off sidewalks and using the bike lane as scooters congested the already complicated walkways.

On September 19, 2018, Governor Jerry Brown released a bill stating a variety of new codes surrounding e-scooters including a requirement for users under 18 to wear a helmet and the proper placement of e-scooters on sidewalks so as not to disrupt pedestrians.

Now, e-scooters are another useful commuter tool with many citizens purchasing personal e-scooters rather than borrowing them daily. Many come with rechargeable batteries or ports and “fast charge” features for users.

A few hours after the SFFD reported the cause of the fire, they reported the injured person is doing well.