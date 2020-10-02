SAN FRANCISCO—On the week of September 28, both the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers and Cal Academy of Sciences set reopening dates for the first time since closing because of the pandemic in spring.

In an update posted on their website, the Conservatory announced they would open on October 1. Guests will wear required face masks and the facility will be limited to 25 percent of its normal capacity. Until October 8, guests will be allowed from 10 to 11 a.m. Admission, per usual, will be free each first Tuesday of the month and free or reduced admission is available to San Francisco residents who receive public benefits such as Medi-Cal and CalFresh through the Museum’s for All program. The Conservatory will accommodate for health directives by using pre-ordered e-tickets, face coverings, social distancing and one-way paths. Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home. The website additionally reads, “Due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone large-scale public events until 2021. This includes Night Bloom, which will return in the winter of next year.“

Recently, the Conservatory partnered with the San Francisco Parks Alliance to add socially-distanced painted hearts to the grass field outside the building as an encouragement for safe public seating. The hearts are part of the #HeartYourParks campaign, which is an effort to raise funds for the Alliance, and will additionally appear at Alamo Square, Dolores Park and Glen Canyon.

After 214 days of closure, The California Academy of Sciences announced their reopening for members and donors on October 13, and the general public on October 23. Tickets can be reserved online respectively on October 5 and 14. These will be available in 30-minute entry windows up to three weeks in advance, and the building will be at 25% capacity. Signage, floor decals, and staff direction will be used in usual contact-free amenities.