SAN FRANCISCO—BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco was closed temporarily on Thursday, October 20 due to the police activities for robbery and a shooting investigation.

At about 3:15 p.m. on October 20, San Francisco BART alert announced the Civic center station’s closure due to police activities. Just before that, SFPD Tenderloin Station officers responded to the area of United Nations Plaza and 8th St. to investigate a shooting.

There is a station closure at Civic Center due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 22, 2020

The San Francisco Police Department was conducting an investigation of a crime on the street level when the station was closed, BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said to the CBS San Francisco. A possible robbery was reported and the suspects were running into the station.

SFPD Tenderloin officers found a vehicle which appeared to sustain damages from gunfire at the scene, said CBS. Police conducted a preliminary investigation into the shooting. People were advised to avoid the area.

At 3:58 p.m., 511 SF Bay announced that BART Civic Center station and UN Plaza station remain closed and trains are not stopping at the stations. As an alternative transportation, bus shuttles were provided.

UPDATE: BART Civic Center / UN Plaza Station Remains Closed, Due to Police Activity. Trains are Running Through Civic Center Station, But Not Stopping. Trains Resuming Normal service to all other San Francisco Stations. Bus Shuttles are Being Provided. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 22, 2020

The Civic Center Station remained closed for another 20 minutes, and reopened at about 4:20 p.m. Three suspects have been reported in custody in connection to the robbery case.