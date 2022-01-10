HOLLYWOOD—”Full House” star Bob Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel located in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 9. He died at the age of 65 years old.

Officials responded to a call of an unresponsive man located at the hotel. When deputies arrived they found a deceased man who was identified as Robert Saget. Saget just began traveling for his “I Don’t Do Negative” tour prior to his death. He had dates scheduled into the month of June.

A few hours before he was found dead, he just performed in Jacksonville and posted a tweet regarding the show.

The tweet read: “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

The tweet was made at 12:42 a.m. on January 9.

Authorities do not suspect foul play and could not find any evidence of drug use. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Saget leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo and their three children.

Saget is best known for his role in the TV comedy, “Full House,” as well as “Fuller House,” where he played a widowed father known as Danny Tanner who, with the help of his brother-in-law and best friend, raised three daughters. The show aired for 8 seasons and has a total of 192 episodes.