SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Tuesday, April 19. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:08 p.m., officers from Northern Police Station responded to the 1200 block of Buchanan Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 30-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where, he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.