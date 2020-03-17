CALIFORNIA—Governor Gavin Newsom called for the temporary closure of all bars and wineries throughout the state on Sunday, March 15 due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The governor asked the suggestion be followed, as well as his suggestion of home isolation for everyone 65 years of age and older due to the Coronavirus. He clarified that he is not ordering the shutdown, but he expects his expectations to be upheld, and reminded the public that if needed, he can use his authority to enforce the order. In regards to people 65 years or older having to isolate, the governor stated these restrictions are due to the fact that they are the group most at-risk for the disease. He also said all restaurants should reduce capacity by half and provide enough space social distancing, as well as informing the public that there would be no more hospital visits unless it was “end of life.”

After the governor’s announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti held a press conference to announce that he signed an order for all bars, gyms, and movie theaters in the city to close. Garcetti disclosed that restaurants would be open for take out and drive thru only, closing off dine-in areas for the public to avoid spreading the Coronavirus. The closings of these establishments in Los Angeles went into effect at midnight on Monday, March 16 and will run thru March 31, with the possibility of being lifted or even extended, depending on the ongoing changes and findings.

Governor Newsom indicated he called for these measures because the public must anticipate the rapid spread of COVID-19 and people need to think about those who are older, chronically ill, and homeless. He assured the public that while details were still being figured out, meals and medicines would continue to be delivered to seniors.

Six people in the state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, officials noted. The number of those confirmed to have been infected in the state rose to 338 on Sunday, a 14 percent increase from the previous day.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz