UNITED STATES—Bad energy, there is something that is harboring in my life as of late, and I am doing my best to prevent bad energy from affecting my energy and the outcome of the day. Why? It feels like some people just have bad energy more than you can imagine and they start the day with bad energy and it ends with bad energy.

Why is this important? They live in a bubble that festers energy that is not beneficial to anyone. As of late, my dad has just had some bad energy. I don’t know what is going on, but his patience is way shorter than normal, he has been snappy with almost everyone, and you can barely get a word in while talking to him. It seems almost like his recent health scare, he has a new perspective on life which is great, but it comes at the expense of others, it feels like.

You don’t call someone asking for help and when they give you an answer that perhaps you don’t want to hear you become curt and immediately cut them off. One thing that annoys me more than anything is a person who is just rude for no apparent reason. My father has been rude, and not just to me, but to a host of family members.

It got so bad I just found myself saying I need some time to myself. I want 24 hours to myself, no phone calls, no texts, no nothing because I don’t want to deal with any arguing or unnecessary tiff for tat. Does it feel a bit wrong? At first I felt like it, but as time progressed, it was the right decision for me. Key word being ME. I have to be sure to protect my mental health as well, because not everyone cares what you think or what you feel.

Some people are just sour apples because they can be. This is not to say you cannot brighten their mood, but beware some individuals just like being in a bad mood. If that is the case, you might want to steer clear from them until they shift things around. Yes, bad days happen, you may have overslept, the kids are annoying you, you feel ill, you just don’t want to deal with work today, there is an issue with your banking, I can keep listing things America.

The goal is to note, just because the day starts bad doesn’t mean it has to end bad. You can change those dynamics by just taking a moment and breathing. I have started this new exercise where I just take deep breathes for a period of time to calm and relax myself if I find myself annoyed. If someone is trying to combat your good energy with their bad energy, it is easy for the bad to take over the good, but the choice becomes yours.

If someone is questioning why you’re being distant be honest with them. Hey, your energy is just bad right now and it’s not healthy for me to be around and I’m just not in the mood to deal with it. It might hurt their feelings, but it might give them some perspective to look inside and see what is going on with them they can change. When you’re always worried about what is going wrong, you can never focus your energy on all the things that are going right.

Life is always going to be full of struggles, bad energy will collide with good energy, but don’t allow it to impact your mood, especially if you’re in a good one. Find a way to see the good despite whatever bad may be thrown your way.

Written By Jason Jones