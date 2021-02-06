CALIFORNIA — On Monday, February 1, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) resumed its behind-the-wheels driving tests after temporarily suspending them due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a news release, the DMV noted that it will “automatically reschedule customers for behind-the-wheels drive test appointments that were canceled between” December 14, 2020 and February 1, 2021.

By mid-February, the DMV expects new appointments for behind-the-wheels tests “once all previously postponed tests have been rescheduled,” the news release states.

The DMV’s Twitter account tweeted on February 1 that “customers with previously POSTPONED tests should have received a TEXT MESSAGE & EMAIL” that says to view your new appointment “online with your APPT EMAIL ADDRESS or phone number.”

Some safety measures that the DMV prepared for are required face coverings, response to health screening questions, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted on February 4 that coronavirus cases are “on the decline” and that vaccination rates “are up,” calling it “signs of hope.”

The California DMV strongly encourages residents to use its “online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals.”

For more information, call customer service at 1 (800) 777-0133 or go to https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/