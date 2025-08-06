Oakland, California – A fatal single-vehicle crash resulted in the closure of parts of Highway 13 and Interstate 580 during the early hours of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, according to KRON, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred at approximately 3:10 AM on northbound Highway 13, just north of the Interstate 580 connector.

Preliminary information from CHP indicates that a vehicle overturned and subsequently caught fire. The fire spread quickly, reportedly igniting surrounding trees in the area near the crash.

Authorities responded promptly, with fire and emergency crews dispatched to the scene. The vehicle involved was described as being fully engulfed in flames, and debris was noted across multiple lanes. The cause of the crash has not yet been released, and officials have not provided the identity of the person killed in the collision.

As a result of the crash and ensuing fire, all lanes were temporarily shut down, including the transition ramp between northbound Highway 13 and westbound Interstate 580. Caltrans was requested for a hard closure while cleanup and investigation efforts were underway. The roadway was reopened just after 6:40 AM.

Further information related to the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the deceased has not been made available as of the latest update.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

