SAN FRANCISCO—At 34 in 2023, Bill Gene Hobbs was accused of assault on at least 14 women in San Francisco from September 2022 until his arrest by United States Park Police and San Francisco Police Department on Friday, October 14, 2022. He made unwanted physical advances towards women. After touching these women inappropriately, he left the scene hurriedly.

He looked at up to eight years behind bars, but as of Thursday, June 8, 2023, he received two years and six months in San Francisco County Jail with three years in San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He is required to register as a sex offender for a minimum of ten years.

Now 37, Hobbs, who has been released, has been seen around San Francisco since Monday, October 20, 2025.

It was not made clear when he was released, or whether he is violating his sentence terms. His defense attorney knows nothing about his release. Law enforcement ignored him until the San Francisco Chronicle wrote a report about his encounters with these women, filing police reports against him.

He is six feet four inches tall with a buzz cut and tattoos. Although he is required to register as a sex offender, he has not.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, a female journalist saw Hobbs before 1 p.m. at the 17th Street and Church Street intersection towards Dolores Park when she and another colleague visited the area for another story. Hobbs yelled at them.

A 33-year-old nurse sat at Dolores Park with Hobbs in close proximity. When Hobbs saw her, he sat closer, but it was hard to understand him. At Market heading into Duboce Triangle, he sat at the curb, yelling. At a Fillmore Street café, he sat across from a woman, whom he raved at.