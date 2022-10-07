SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Geary Street on September 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:10 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.

Officers arrived on scene and found two male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers began rendering aid and summoned medical attention. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, but one of the victims died from injuries sustained. The name and age of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The investigation was led by the San Francisco Police Homicide Unit who developed information that identified Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco, as the suspects.

On September 27, at approximately 1:15 pm, investigators conducted a search warrant of Burnham’s residence, located on the 700 block of Leavenworth Street, and placed Burnham under arrest. During the search, investigators located and seized items pertaining to the investigation.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Bucy and a search warrant for his home, located on the 400 block of Eddy Street. On September 28, at approximately 5:48 p.m., investigators conducted the search warrant and placed Bucy under arrest. Investigators located and seized items pertaining to the investigation.

Burnham was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of homicide (187(a) PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC), robbery (211 PC), and criminal conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC).

Bucy was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of homicide (187(a) PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC, robbery (211 PC), and criminal conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.