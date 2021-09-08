SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on Friday, September 3 that they arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that occurred in the Tenderloin District on August 17.

The SFPD reported on August 17 at approximately 12:57 a.m. officers from Tenderloin Station were called to a local hospital regarding a walk-in shooting victim. The victim, a 48-year-old male, was privately transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators determined that the victim was assaulted by unknown suspects on the 800 block of Larkin Street. One suspect shot the victim with a gun before fleeing on foot. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

SFPD Homicide Detail Investigators developed information that identified one of the murder suspects Hermando Aresold, 36. On Wednesday, September 1, at approximately 6 p.m. SFPD Homicide investigators and the SFPD Tactical Unit served arrest and search warrants on the 3000 block of Lynde St., Oakland. He was arrested and transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for murder (187(a) PC), assault with a firearm (245(A)(2) PC), convicted felon in possession of a firearm (29800(A)(1)PC), and conspiracy (182(A) PC).

SFPD Homicide Detail Investigators developed information that identified the second murder suspect as Melvin Lopez, 25. On September 3, at approximately 11 a.m. SFPD Homicide investigators located and arrested Lopez on the 900 block of Bryant St. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for murder (187(a) PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), accessory to a crime (32 PC), and conspiracy (182(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.