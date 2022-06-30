SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco man has been charged on Tuesday, June 28, for stabbing a truck driver at the parking lot of an EZ Trip Travel Center in Fresno, California last Saturday, on June 25.

Isaiah Harley, 21, stabbed 51 year old, Jose Madeira, who was a truck driver who gave him a ride in his big rig. It is unclear what led up to the assault. All that is known is that Harley was walking along I-5 when he was picked up by the truck driver. The police are considering the stabbing “random.”

Officers and deputies with Avenal Police, the California Highway Patrol and Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after receiving a report at around 7:30 a.m. about an injured man at an EZ Trip Travel parking lot. They discovered Madeira who later died from his wounds at the scene. Harley remained at the scene and officers detained him.

Investigators discovered that Harley fit the description of a suspect in two other incidents that transpired earlier. It was said that he might have been involved in a strong-arm robbery at a store in Kern County, followed by another carjacking at a Chevron station in Bakersfield. The car owner in the carjacking was injured and later was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Both cases are currently being investigated.

Harley has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and the D.A. added an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon. Harley’s bail is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215 or contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.