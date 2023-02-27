SAN FRANCISCO—Jeffrey Vandergrift, 54, also known as JV of Wild 94.9 radio station, has been reported missing.

According to officials, Vandergrift was last seen on Thursday, February 23, at around 10:00 p.m. at his residence on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco. He is considered an at-risk missing person according to police.

On Friday, February 24, the station he works for issued a statement that read:

“We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it.”

One of Vandergrift’s co-workers, who goes by Victor “Big Daddy” Zaragoza, wrote on Twitter:

“This Man is family to Me, who I Love very much!! We have worked together in radio since the early 90’s. If anyone sees or hears from him please call 911!! Love Ya Brother, I’m here for you @JV.”

According to reports, Vandergrift’s morning show is quite popular among San Franciscians. Back in the 1990’s he co-founded the Doghouse show with co-host Dan “Elvis” Lay and Lance “Hollywood” Otani on KYLD, which is now known as Wild 94.9.

In 2021, Vandergrift went on a lengthy hiatus, causing widespread speculation about the reason behind his absence. When he returned to the station he announced that he had been diagnosed with a severe case of Lyme disease that caused brain fog and other symptoms that forced his absence. He also discussed his struggles with ideations of self-harm, and pledged to start returning to work whenever he could.

Vandergrift is described as a caucasian male who is about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and description. People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.