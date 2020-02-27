HOLLYWOOD—Yes, leave it to Justin Bieber who is back with his new album “Changes.” His stunning comeback has landed him on top once again. The album made a grand entry into the Billboard charts and claimed the number one spot on Billboard 200 in its opening week.

According to Billboard, Bieber’s first studio album in nearly four years sold an estimated 231,000 copies as of February 20. The album has the third-biggest opening week for an album released in 2020. The two albums that are ahead of Bieber’s “Changes” are Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” and Halsey’s “Maniac.” “Music To Be Murdered By” sold 279,000 units in its first week, while “Maniac” sold 239,000 units.

By claiming the number one spot, the “Yummy” hitmaker achieved a huge feat. The musician has now become the youngest artist to have seven number one albums, beating the previous record-holder Elvis Presley.

All the previous studio albums by Bieber – “My World 2.0” (2010), “Under The Mistletoe” (2011) “Believe” (2012) and “Purpose” (2015) – clinched the top spot on the charts. Meanwhile, two of his remix albums – “Never Say Never: The Remixes” (2011) and “Believe Acoustic” (2013) – also got to the number one position on Billboard 200. The “Sorry” hitmaker has been revealing a lot about his personal life for the past few weeks. In a recent interview, Bieber opened up about how anxious he was before getting married to Hailey Baldwin.

The singer noted that he asked a lot of questions about whether he was ready to take all the responsibilities that come with married life. He further said that getting married is a big “commitment” and noted that he never got to see an example of married life because his parents were never married to each other. Thus, he had a lot of doubts in his mind and continuously asked himself if he was even ready to make such a big change in his life.

Justin and his wife officially tied the knot for the second time in front of their loved ones in South Carolina last year. The pair exchanged vows in front of family and friends during their second wedding ceremony inside the Somerset Chapel at the Montage Hotel’s Palmetto Bluff. Bieber has spending quality time with his wife. The singer attended a practice round prior to the PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. The acclaimed musician will now be gearing up for the 50-city tour that he announced last year.

Bieber has sold 105 million records in the US alone, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a Grammy Award, 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, a record 21 MTV Europe Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. He was included by Forbes list of the top 10 most powerful celebrities in the world, in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In 2016, he became the first artist to surpass 10 billion total video views on Vevo. He has been honored with a star in front of Avon Theater in Ontario, Canada and presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. The first show of the tour will take place on