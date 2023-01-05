SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired in the Richmond District on December 28. The SFPD reported that at approximately 4:32 a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North for a report of a person breaking into a home.

Officers arrived and located a 42-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders, the victim died from injuries sustained was declared deceased on scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Lev Tikhomirov, 50, of San Francisco, as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Tikhomoriv and placed him under arrest on the 800 block of Bryant Street. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for charges of homicide (187 PC) and felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.