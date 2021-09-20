SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Mayor London Nicole Breed was found dancing maskless at a local nightclub on Wednesday, September 15. Members of the public are criticizing Breed for breaking her own strict mask laws. She stated that the controversy has been overblown.

Breed addressed the issue by stating that, “we don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing.” She also stated that it is unfortunate that the focus is not on supporting nightlife and artists but, on the fact that she wasn’t wearing a mask.

She went on to explain that she set her drink down at the table she was sitting at and got up to dance because she “was feeling the spirit” and didn’t think about a mask. According to city guidelines, all patrons within an indoor facility must remain with a mask on unless eating or dining.

Many commented about Breed on social media; one stated, “I am a registered Democrat and I voted for her,” the post continues, “I love you Madame Mayor, but it’s all over the news…You’ll need to address the public.”

Breed told the Chronicle that she gets tested for COVID-19 often and that she was certain that the nightclub was safe because patrons must show proof of vaccination to enter. Reports indicate that many of the patrons at the club that night were not wearing a mask. According to health officials everyone must wear a mask while indoors even if vaccinated.

Governor Galvin Newsom and Mayor London Breed were criticized in the fall of 2020 after they were found without masks at The French Laundry in Napa.

The city of San Francisco has what some consider the “strictest vaccine and mask mandates.”