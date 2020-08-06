LOS ANGELES—David Lacey,66, the husband of Los Angeles DA, Jackie Lacey,63, was charged on Monday, August 3, 2020, with three accounts of assault for waving and pointing his gun at BLM protesters on March 2nd.

Protesters gathered in front of the Laceys’ Granada Hills home shortly after 5 a.m. on March 2nd to call for the resignation of Jackie Lacey. Three protesters, Justin Andrew Marks, Dahlia Ferlito, and Melina Abdullah, cofounder of LA’s Black Lives Matter chapter, walked onto the couple’s porch and rang the doorbell requesting to speak to Jackie Lacey. Video, provided by Melina Abdullah’s Twitter account, shows David Lacey pointing a black handgun and saying “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.” Abdullah’s tweet also reads “Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest.”

Attorney General of California, Xavier Bercerra, filed the three misdemeanor assault charges against Lacey, one for each protester that was on his porch, Abdullah, Ferlito, and Marks.

The Laceys claim that David’s actions were an act of fear committed in an attempt to protect himself and his family.

Jackie Lacey has been a subject of ridicule for her failure to address and hold accountable officers involved in the fatal shootings of civilians. Protests against her began to rise with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrations have been held outside of her office downtown and at her home for nearly three years.

Jackie Lacey plans to run for reelection in November against District Attorney George Gascón of San Francisco.